Mary E. Schleper, age 72, of Breese, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

She was born June 1, 1948 in Breese, the daughter of the late Frank and Agnes, nee Diesen, Bitter.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Francis “Buddy” Bitter, JoAnn Higgins, Janet Bitter, and Donald Bitter; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Anthony and Josephine, nee Rehkemper, Schleper; brother-in-law, Jerome Schleper; and sister-in-law, Sandy Schleper.

Surviving are her husband Gervase Schleper of Breese, whom she married November 20, 1968 at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese; children, Tina Schleper of Seminole, FL and Tim (Lorien) Schleper of Breese; grandchildren, Alexis (Lee DeVance) Schleper, Jenna (Jared) Rickhoff, Will Schleper, Andrew Schleper, and Ben Schleper; great-grandchildren, Jaedyn and Charlotte; siblings, Ben (Sue) Bitter of St. Peters, MO, Kathy (Don) Rakers of New Baden, and Sandy (Jim) Brown of Millstadt; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Delores (Russell) Singler of Huey, Sr. Loretta Schleper, PHJC of Ft. Wayne, IN, Linda Schleper of Millersburg, Jim Schleper of Highland, and Mary Ellen (Mike) Rapien of Highland; and nieces and nephews.

Mary was currently employed with Arrow Group Industries/ShelterLogic in Breese where she has worked for 52 years. She was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese where she was a Eucharistic Minister and dedicated her time on the Lenten Adoration Committee, and the Catholic Holy Family Society. Mary enjoyed camping, boating, traveling, and collecting snowmen and tea pots. Her greatest love was her family, especially her children, grandchildren, and greatgrandchildren.

A Memorial Mass will be held early in 2021 when all of the family can be together and celebrate Mary’s life.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family (checks can be made to Gervase Schleper) and will be received through Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230 who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.