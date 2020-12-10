Mary Hetzel, age 87, of Huey passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. She was born in Missouri on May 9, 1933 the daughter of Richard and Ruby Brower. She married Robert C. Hetzel on November 7, 1953 and he preceded her in death on September 23, 2012.

In addition to her mother, father, and husband she was preceded in death by her son Richard Hetzel; her brother Charles David Brower; mother-in-law Opal Hetzel; and her longtime companion Delbert Livesay.

She is survived by he son Robert “Junior” Hetzel of Carlyle; her granddaughter Michelle Brown and husband Tim of Carlyle; three great grandchildren: Bennett, Barrett, and Boone Brown; her brother Richard Brower and wife Linda of Lakeland, FL; and sister-in-law Jo Ann Brower of Bowling Green, KY.

Mary worked many years as the manager of the Kroger Bakery and Deli, she enjoyed her days at work and was very proud of the length of time she was able to work. She loved animals, and enjoyed riding horses with her husband on their property. In more recent years she loved her time playing outdoors with all of her great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle. Interment will follow at Carlyle Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of services on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle.

Everyone in attendance for both the visitation and funeral service is asked to please wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines as much as possible.

Memorials made in memory of Mary are suggested to the Clinton County Humane Society or the Carlyle Township Cemetery and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 740 Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

