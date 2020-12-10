Nona M. Cook, age 92 of Highland, IL, died Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.

She was born on July 10, 1928, in Collinsville, IL, the daughter of Alvin and Pearl (nee Krause) Pflugbeil.

On October 21, 1947, she married Morris S. Cook at St. Jacob, IL. He passed away on Wednesday, May 04, 2016.

She was a member of Saint Jacob United Church of Christ.

Nona was born in Collinsville and during her high school years, her family moved to St. Jacob, IL. She had worked at the Highland Shoe Factory. After her marriage she was a stay at home housewife. In 1961 her and her husband moved to the Cook Farm south of St. Jacob and there they farmed for many years. She helped with the daily farm duties and raised her children. She loved going dancing and she and her husband could be found most Saturday nights at Lindale Ballroom. They also enjoyed traveling and bus tours. Spending time with her family was the most precious thing in her life.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Gwen M. (Brad) Kunz, Trenton, IL

Grandchild – Chad E. (Nichole) Kunz, St. Jacob, IL

Grandchild – Kara M. (Daniel) Goodman, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Hunter N. Kunz, Saint Jacob, IL

Great Grandchild – Katelyn R. Kunz (twin), Saint Jacob, IL

Great Grandchild – Charli R. Kunz (twin), Saint Jacob, IL

Great Grandchild – Josalyn L. Goodman, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Griffin D. Goodman, Highland, IL

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Alvin Pflugbeil

Mother – Pearl Pflugbeil, nee Krause

Husband – Morris S. Cook – Died 5/04/2016

Daughter – Gail E. Hommert, nee Cook – Died 10/16/1993

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private graveside funeral service will be at Keystone Cemetery in Saint Jacob, IL, with Rev. Gary Kniepkamp, officiating.

Interment will be at Keystone Cemetery in Saint Jacob, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jacob United Church of Christ or Keystone Cemetery.