Paul A. Crouch age 77 of Greenville, passed away at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday in the Emergency Room at HSHS Holy family Hospital in Greenville.

Funeral arrangements are pending at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville.

Paul Anthony Crouch, the son of Thomas W. and Ruth Hopkins Crouch, was born on February 8, 1943 in Portsmouth, West Virginia. Paul was raised in Reno, Illinois where he attended the public Schools and grew to adulthood.

Paul and Margaret Mannie Riggs were united in marriage on August 26, 1961 and she survives as do their 5 children: Ruth Ann (Marvin) Heather of Pittsburg Il, Vicki Sue Goodwin of Greenville, Paul Crouch of Plainfield, IL, Bonnie Jean Crouch of Greenville, Tracy Lynn Crouch of Greenville, 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Paul is also survived by four brothers: Mitchell (Carolyn) Crouch of Greenville, Larry (Karen) Crouch of Bloomington, IL, John Crouch of Kentucky, and Alvin Crouch of Vandalia, IL.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Ruth Crouch, his oldest brother Thomas William Crouch, and his grandson Thomas William Crouch.

Paul worked for the Greenville Ford agency as a mechanic then worked at Don Putnam Ford in Hillsboro for 41 years before his retirement. Paul enjoyed playing cards and his grandchildren.