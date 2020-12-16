Phyllis J. Porter, 82, of Highland, IL, passed away at 11:07 PM, Sunday, December 13, 2020 at her home.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Crown Point Church, rural Vandalia with Rev. Pete Leduc officiating. Interment will follow in Fairlawn Cemetery, Vandalia. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:00-11:00 AM, Saturday, December 26, 2020 at the church. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to Crown Point Church. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com

Phyllis Jane Manley was born on June 02, 1938 in Vandalia, IL, the daughter of Ray and Mamie (Ward) Manley. She married John Wesley Porter on August 27, 1955, together they shared 64 years of marriage before his passing on December 25, 2019.

Phyllis worked as a LPN, hospice nurse, EMT, and in in-home healthcare. She later was a driver for Fayco and helped with nursing duties as needed. She was a member of the Crawford-Hale American Legion Post #95 Auxiliary; and the National Bowling Association, playing for Ricky’s Wildcats team. Phyllis loved to crochet; having made her grandchildren and great grandchildren their very own blankets.

She is survived by daughters, Pat and husband Dan Kessel of Edwardsville, Deb and husband Greg Adamick of Highland, and Barb and husband Rob Schwarz of Highland; son, William Porter and wife Linda of Breese; grandchildren, John (Brandy) Kessel, Jennifer (Chad) Wellen, Kyle Schwarz, Tyler Porter, Jessie (Chad) Reding, Mary (Pete) Sawyer, Rebecca (Steve) Leach, Anita (Tyler) Kunz, Bobbie Adamick, Billie Adamick, Casey Adamick, Wesley Adamick, Katie (Jesse) Hartsook, and Jon Porter; step-grandchildren, Brandy (John) Sproull, Geoff (Andrea) Bendorf, and Michael (Mallory) Bendorf; 20 great-grandchildren and one the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; children, Nancy Porter and Jim Porter; grandson, Jimmy Porter; brothers, Robert Blunt and Steven Manley.