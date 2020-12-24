Richard W. “Rick” Powell, 68, originally of Greenville, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020.

Rick was born on December 25, 1951 to Richard and Wanda (nee Morgan) Powell and they preceded him in death.

He is survived by his brother Bruce of Greenville, sister Sandra (Mike) Jones of Brighton, nieces Tiffany Bellegante of Pocahontas and Emily (Cody) Catlett of Bethalto, great nephew Chase Bellegante and great niece Mia Bellegante of Pocahontas. Rick was a loving son, brother, uncle, cousin and father. He enjoyed coaching for the Kingsbury Park District and shooting photography for sports events. He also enjoyed boating and water skiing on Bond Lake with family and friends. He loved to travel to Florida and spend time with family there. Rick was also a member of the Greenville First Christian Church and for many years he served as the videographer of the Sunday morning services and special events at the church.

Rick graduated from Greenville High School in 1969, received a Bachelor’s Degree in Business from Greenville College in 1973 and a Master’s Degree in Accounting from SIUE. He worked for Nevco Scoreboard and later for Peterson Spring company. He purchased Reflection’s Studio and began photography work in the studio and on-site for family photos, senior portraits, baby pictures, weddings and sports photography. He also enjoyed being a DJ for wedding receptions and class reunions. Rick also obtained his auctioneering license and enjoyed it most of all when he was working alongside his Uncle Bob with the Robert Merry Auction Service along with Aunt Veda and the whole Merry gang.

A memorial service will be held on a later date. On this Christmas Day, Rick would have turned 69. He will be celebrating with family and friends in heaven, and we rejoice in knowing that we will see him again someday, when we all get to heaven.

