Robert L.”Bob” Tanking, age 79 of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, December 01, 2020, at Faith Care Center in Highland, IL.

He was born on May 15, 1941, in Bern, KS, the son of Paul and Mary (nee Andres) Tanking.

In 1962 he married Peggy Lee Iberg at Colorado Springs, CO. She passed away on June 20, 2017.

He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish in Belleville, IL. He was also a member of Loyal Order of Moose – Belleville/Swansea.

Bob was born in Bern, KS and grew up in Sabetha, KS. He moved to the Lake of the Ozarks, MO, working at Arrowhead Lodge. There he met his wife and after they married they moved to Colorado. They moved to Belleville, IL in 1962 , and he worked for Sears in the Credit Dept. He worked at various banks in the St. Louis area in Credit Departments. After he retired he worked as an usher at Busch Stadium for the St. Louis Cardinals. He and his wife enjoyed wintering in Florida for several years. Bob’s passion was playing golf and loved playing with his friends.

Survivors include :

Daughter – Dianne E. (John) Garrison, Avon, OH

Grandchild – Andrew J. Garrison, Fort Collins, CO

Grandchild – Amelia E. Garrison, Columbus, OH

Grandchild – Alyssa R. Garrison, Columbus, OH

Sister In-Law – Mary Ann Tanking, Salina, KS

Sister In-Law – Mary Lou Strong, Highland, IL

Sister In-Law – JoAnn Sackett, Raleigh, NC

Nieces and Nephews – Many .

He was preceded in death by :

Father – Paul — Tanking

Mother – Mary — Tanking nee Andres

Step Mother – Mabel — Tanking nee McFall

Wife – Peggy L. Tanking nee Iberg – Died 6/20/2017

Brother & Sister In-Law – Martin (Sara) Tanking

Brother – Sylvester “Bud” Tanking

Sister & Brother In-Law – Celene (Leonard) Henry

Sister In-Law & Brother In-Law – Jean M. (William) Popkess

Brother In-Law – Russell Strong

Brother In-Law – Bill Sackett

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Due to current restrictions due to CoVid19, the family will hold memorial services and emtombment at a later date.

Entombment will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, IL at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.