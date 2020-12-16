Sandra “Sandy” Britt age 74 of south of Mulberry Grove, passed away at 1:09 a.m. Sunday December 13, 2020 after a long six and a half year battle with cancer, at her home.

Public Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, December 28, 2020 with Pastor Robert Chase officiating at Noffsinger Cemetery with social distancing and masks. For those who desire memorials to the Shattuc United Methodist Church in Sandy’s memory may be mailed to Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home, 203 W. Oak, Greenville, IL 62246 or given at the service. A memorial service will be conducted later after Covid when possible.

Sandra Sue Snider, the daughter of Neil and Alvena Carrie Griffin Snider, was born on February 11, 1946 in Centralia, Illinois. Sandy grew up in Shattuc, attended the schools there, and graduated from Carlyle High School with the class of 1964. Sandy attended Greenville College, and while there worked at the Bel Air Restaurant with her sister, Barb. She also took classes at the SIU campus in Alton and graduated from SIU Edwardsville with her BS in Elementary Education in 1970. Sandy taught sixth grade math in Vandalia for 36 years, retiring in 2005. In her retirement Sandy has enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, and bird watching with her sister, Barb.

Sandra and Donald Robert Britt were united in marriage on April 19, 1969 in Milan, Mo, and have enjoyed over 51 years together. Don survives as do their three children: Heather M. (David) Dressel of Riverton, IL, Elizabeth A. (Rob) Blinn, of Bentonville, Arkansas, Matt R. (Crystal) Britt of Cape Girardeau, Mo, eight grandchildren: Robert (Kimberly) Helfrich, Ryan Britt, Annamarie Helfrich, Rudy Helfrich, Drew Blinn, David Blinn, Sydney Britt, Makenzie Britt, and one great-granddaughter, Violet Helfrich. Sandy is also survived by her sister Barbara (Charley) Marbut of Greenville, and two brothers Dave Krech of Wickliffe, KY, and Gary (Diego Murillo) Snider of Medellin, Colombia.

Sandy is preceded in death by her parents Neil and Alvena Snider, her sister Betty Snider, brother Ronnie Snider, and nephew Ronnie Snider, Jr.

Sandy is a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Bond County Retired Teachers, Bond County Home Bureau, and United Methodist Women. She was a loyal member to her home church, formally the Shattuc United Methodist Church, for many years. She was then a faithful member of the Pleasant Mound Methodist Church.

Condolences can be made online at donnellwiegand.com.