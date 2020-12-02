Theresa Rene Jacober, age 67 of Centralia, IL, died Monday, November 30, 2020, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia, IL.

She was born on Sunday, May 31, 1953, in East Saint Louis, IL, the daughter of Anthony and Betty (nee Hicks) Jacober.

She was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.

She was born and raised in East Saint Louis, Illinois. She attended East St. Louis elementary school, St. Philips Catholic School, East St. Louis and Mamie O Stookey School, Belleville, IL. She lived at the Bowen Center in Harrisburg, Illinois, then in New Baden, Illinois and for many years, she has lived in Centralia, Illinois. She worked at the Kaskaskia Workshop-Centralia. She was a big Elvis Presley fan.

Survivors include: Many Cousins.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Anthony J. “Tony” Jacober – Died 9/5/1998

Mother – Betty J. Jacober (nee Hicks) – Died 1/29/2015.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Visitation will be Thursday, December 03, 2020, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Funeral Mass will be Thursday, December 03, 2020, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. Piotr Kosk, Parochial Vicar, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kaskaskia Workshop-Centralia, Illinois.