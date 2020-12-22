Timothy R. Compton

With deepest sorrow, we announce that Tim Compton, age 38 our most beloved son, brother, family member and friend passed away suddenly on Tuesday, December 8th, 2020 while on the way home from work suddenly hit by someone entering his lane. He lived in Omaha, NE and just bought and moved into his new home on Sunday, December 6, 2020. He loved his family, friends, guitar, fishing, Xbox, movies and our dog Max and his bird Cleo. He worked at Cargill in Fremont, NE.

Those who knew Tim, lost a wonderful person who had a big heart and wanted to do so much for people. He was a very strong man with an infectious laugh and smile who accomplished so much in life while he was here.

Tim will be missed by his Mother, Tammy Fleer, Step Dad, Bryan Fleer, his Dad Clayton Compton, his step Mom Sharon Compton, Brother Chris Compton, Sister Casey Compton, Grandpa James Stephens, Grandma Phyllis Stephens, his loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and many, many great friends.

We know Tim is now in heaven with Great Great Grandma Ollie Leisure, Great Grandma Dolly Wells, Great Grandpa Lloyd Farley, Grandpa Walter Compton, Grandma June Compton, Uncle Leroy Compton, Uncle Mike Stephens, and Cousin Lance Compton and many other friends and relatives. He was loved here on earth as he will be in heaven.

We LOVE and MISS you so much my Son Tim XOXO.

Family and friends can visit Tim at the United House of Prayer at 511 W. Garner St. in New Douglas, IL 62074 on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. with Funeral Services beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the United House of Prayer in New Douglas, IL. Burial will be in the New Douglas Cemetery in New Douglas, IL.

Due to COVID 19 guidelines we will only have 10 people at a time entering with face masks and social distancing required. We will sanitize and organize for you and the family’s safety.

The Lesicko Funeral Home in Livingston, IL is privileged to take care of the arrangements and services for Timothy Compton and his Family.