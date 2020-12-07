Vicki Lynn Cruse, 66, passed away peacefully on Nov 26, 2020 at home in Grand Rapids, MI surrounded by her loving family.

She was a shining star, a great friend and listener, a fishing buddy to many, a master fixer of all things, a gardener extraordinaire and the ‘bestest’ cooker. She will be missed by many.

She was pre-deceased by her parents: Donald and Dorothy (Hafford) Cruse.

She leaves behind her beloved family: spouse Karen Grant, sister Beverly (Gene) Mollett, brother Donald Cruse Jr., nephews Curtis (Tina) Mollett and Donald (Rachel) Cruse III, great niece and nephews Cassandra, Ethan and Dylan Mollett, the Grant family, and many cousins and friends.

The family would like to thank the Heartland Hospice staff, especially Diane M., for their assistance and compassion in the final days.

Memorials may be made to Bond County Humane Society, 2510 South Elm St., Greenville, IL or Heartland Hospice, 3230 Eagle Park Dr. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525

A graveside memorial service will be held, Saturday, December 12, 2020, 1:00 pm, at Robinson Cemetery, Pocahontas, IL

Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.