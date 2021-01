Alberta Wernle Williams Kampwerth, age 98 of Greenville, passed away at 5:10 p.m. Saturday January 9, 2021 at Hillsboro Area Hospital.

Public Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Mt. Auburn Cemetery with Darryl Bolen officiating. For those who desire memorials in Alberta’s memory may be made to the Carlyle Christian Church or to the Mt. Auburn Cemetery at the service or at Donnell-Wiegand.