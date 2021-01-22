Antonette (Toni) VanOrden, age 80 of Carlyle, passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at her home in the Glenwood Assisted Living Facility, Greenville, IL.

Toni was born and raised in Denville NJ, the daughter of the late Anthony VanOrden and Virginia Jacobus. She was married to the late Cornelius Clark of Denville NJ and later to Loren Earle from Morris NY.

Toni is preceded in death by her sister, Betty Jean Gellas.

Toni VanOrden is survived by her children – Debra Clark and husband Nicholas Lavrinos of Otego NY, Michael Clark and wife Holly Clark of Carlyle IL, Grandchildren Kaitlin Holbrook and husband Mark Holbrook, Dugan Clark and Rachael Clark. In addition, she is remembered by her great-grandchildren Alyssa, Mason and Mack Holbrook

After 20 years of marriage and raising children, Toni entered the workplace first as a waitress, then began a 20 year career in the insurance industry. Later in her life, she went back to what she knew best, raising children in a local daycare facility. Toni possessed an amazing work ethic and a good dose of common sense. These traits always enabled Toni to provide for her family.

Toni was a fierce advocate and the number one fan of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She drove her family’s move from urban NJ to rural upstate NY so her kids would grow up in a safe, small town environment. In this tiny town her children thrived. Toni never missed a sporting event her kids participated in and was always a loud voice on the sidelines. Toni enjoyed a close relationship with her granddaughter, Kaitlin. Toni was not afraid of moving, having lived in Las Vegas, NV and Illinois on two occasions to help care for her grandchildren. Toni has also lived in NJ and NC. Toni loved the NY Yankees and enjoyed to knit and decorate for every season.

Toni was a wise and supportive person, dispensing a small amount of sage advice and more importantly, a non-judgmental ear to her friends and relatives.

A special thank-you to the staff of the Glenwood for providing a loving home. Likewise, thanks to Dr. Phillip Seifkin and Dr. Marrus for providing excellent and compassionate care for Toni.

Condolence cards may be sent to Zieren Funeral Home, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.