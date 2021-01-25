Aurealiea Maudeane “Ollie” Robert passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the Breese Nursing Home. She was 95 years old.

Mrs Robert was born on August 7, 1926, a daughter of Charles and Dovie (nee Stone) Swofford. She married Earl Robert on November 28, 1945 and he proceeded her in death on May 1, 2012.

Mrs. Robert is survived by her children, Linda Kell and husband Bob, Stanley Robert and wife Jan; 4 grandchildren; Trevor Kell and wife Rachel, Tim Robert and wife Julie, Tara Woods and husband Matt and Jessica Benhoff and husband Kyle; and 10 great grandchildren; Peyton, Austyn and Harper Benhoff, Taylor and Jacob Robert, Grayson Woods, Mia, Maeve, Lucy and Leia Kell; a sister Eliza Winter, sister-inlaw Mary Lou Robert and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Aurealiea was preceeded in death by her parents and husband; siblings and spouses, Loretta Brown and husband Wilford, Armealiea Potts and husband Melvin, Ethel Carson and husband Virgil, Mary Vohlken and husband Clarence, Gilbert Swofford and wife Ivy, Verlan Swofford and wife Suzanne and in-laws William Winter, Ronan Robert and wife Sevilla, Philip Robert and wife Ellen, Billy Robert, John Robert, Betty (nee Robert) and husband Willard Weiss.

Ollie enjoyed jig saw puzzles, word search puzzles, and working in her yard. Her favorite past time was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, January 29, 2021 at Carlyle Township Cemetery with Rev. Mark Hofferber officiating.

Memorials made in memory of Ollie are suggested to Christmas in Carlyle and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 740 Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

