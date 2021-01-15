Betty Metzger, age 87 of Highland, IL, died Friday, January 15, 2021, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.

She was born October 07, 1933, in Pocahontas, IL, the daughter of Emmett and Edna (nee Zimmerman) Geries.

On Saturday, April 24, 1954, she married Elmer Metzger in IL. He passed away on January 08, 2021.

Mrs. Metzger was born in Pocahontas, IL. She attended and graduated from Pocahontas High School in 1951. Following her schooling, she worked for several years at Basler Electric in Highland. Following her marriage, she and her husband lived in Highland prior to moving to the family farm east of Highland where they lived from 1961-1976. In 1976 they returned to Highland. Mrs. Metzger enjoyed oil painting, making crafts, and working with flowers.

Survivors include :

Daughter – Tammy Lynn (David) Holdeman, Highland, IL

Son – Rickey E. Metzger, Edwardsville, IL

Grandson – Tyler Alan Holdeman, Highland, IL

Sister – Elsie M. Nungesser, Walnut Creek, CA

Sister – Sara Jane “Sadie” Wiesemeyer, Highland, IL

Sister In-Law – Selma M. Warnecke, Highland, IL

She was preceded in death by :

Father – Emmett F. Geries

Mother – Edna Emma Geries, nee Zimmerman

Husband – Elmer Metzger – Died 1/8/2021

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private graveside funeral services will be at Highland City Cemetery with Rev. Leonard Pye officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children.