Blanche I. Witschie, age 99 of Highland, IL, died Friday, January 01, 2021, at Faith Care Center in Highland, IL.

She was born on Monday, October 10, 1921, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Arthur and Louise (nee Blum) Riggs.

On Saturday, June 22, 1940, she married Everett W. Witschie at E & R Church-Highland, IL, by Rev. Otto Basler, who passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 1998.

She was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland, IL.

She was born and raised at Highland, IL. Prior to marriage she worked at the Highland Shoe Factory. After marriage she was a homemaker and her husband owned and operated the Shell Station, later the Mobile Service Station, Highland, from the late 1950’s to Nov. 1982. For many years she was a member of the Auxiliary at St. Joseph Hospital; active with the school PTA; the Highland Community School Band; and taught Sunday School for many years at the Evangelical United Church of Christ.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Betty J. Steiner, Highland, IL

Daughter – Joan M. (Arthur A.) Schuetz, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Dawn M. Steiner, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Lori L. (David) Miscik, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Scott A. (Brandi) Schuetz, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Matthew K. Miscik, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Aiden Schuetz, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Kinsley Grace Schuetz, Highland, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Arthur A. Riggs – Died 12/20/1965

Mother – Louise M. Riggs, nee Blum – Died 10/26/1978

Husband – Everett W. Witschie – Died 11/25/1998

Son In-Law – Earl K. Steiner – Died 8/31/2017

Brother – Clifton A. “Otto” Riggs – Died 1/11/1998

Sister – Grace C. Iberg – Died 6/28/2011

Brother – Calvin C. “Callie” Riggs – Died 11/10/1998

Sister – Marie L. Breeze – Died 8/11/2015

Sister – Betty M. Schwarz – Died 6/17/1971

Brother – Rev. John C. Riggs – Died 2/05/2011

Brother – Archie W. Riggs – Died 2/08/2005.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Visitation will be Monday, January 04, 2021, at First Congregational Church in Highland, IL.

Private Funeral Service will be Monday, January 04, 2021, at First Congregational Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Daniel Gute, Pastor, New Life Community Church, Hobart, IN, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Angel Fund – Highland Community School.