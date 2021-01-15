Brenda J. Edler, age 67 of Hoffman passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Centralia on January 10, 1954. She married Loyd Edler at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoffman on August 9, 1985 and he survives in Hoffman.

In addition to her husband she is survived by her three children: Jeremy Queen and wife Shannon of Hawaii, Lindsey Kabat and husband Travis of Galesburg, IL, and Kelsey Edson and husband Caleb of Centralia; ten grandchildren: Paris, Jaydon, Jaxon, and Jordan Queen, Heather and Charlie Kabat, Jayda, Justus, Jai, and Saydee Edson.

Brenda was a member of New Life Church in Salem. She served as the secretary for Trinity Lutheran Church and School in Centralia for 20 years. She enjoyed helping the children and their families during her time at Trinity. Whether it was a long trip far away or just a local drive for a bite to eat her and her husband loved traveling every chance they got. One of her favorite pass times was playing bingo. Brenda adored her children, grandchildren, and her loving dog Bandit.

Private funeral services will be held and interment will take place at Carlyle Township Cemetery.

Memorials made in memory of Brenda are suggested to the charity of donor’s choice and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 740 Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

Online condolences may be made to the Brenda’s family by visiting www.nordikefuneralhome.com.