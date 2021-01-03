Carol V. Stufflebeam, age 80 of Greenville passed away on December 25, 2020 at 11:598 p.m. at Aperion Care in Mascoutah.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at the Greenville Free Methodist Church with Pastor Deb Somerville and Rev. Richard Unger officiating. Interment will be at a later date. For those who desire memorials in Carol’s memory may be made to the Greenville Free Methodist Church.

Carol V. Dibble the daughter of Ustle Dibble and Eva Nellie Viles Dibble, was born on January 5, 1940 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Carol was raised in Tulsa and Indiana where her father pastored churches including Gary, Indiana. Carol graduated from Lew Wallace High School then attended college at Olivet in Kankakee where she met her husband.

Carol and Ted F. Stufflebeam were united in marriage in Kankakee on October 17, 1959. They have enjoyed over 61 years together and Ted has lovingly cared for her in her declining years. Ted survives as do their five of their six sons: Randy (Lisa) Stufflebeam of Belleville, IL, Roger (Minetta) Stufflebeam of Davenport, IA, Robert (Crystal) Stufflebeam of Canton, IL, Teddy (Ashley) Stufflebeam and John (Vickie) Stufflebeam both of Greenville and 13 grandchildren. Carol is preceded in death by her parents, their son Russell Stufflebeam on January 5, 2010, and her sister Wanita Beiers.

Carol did office work, worked at Hodak Kankakee Motor Sales then enjoyed being a stay at home mom raising her family of six sons and enjoying her grandchildren. Carol was a wonderful cook. The family moved to Greenville in 2001. Carol was a faithful member of the Greenville Free Methodist Church.