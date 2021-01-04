Chester L. Tally, age 88 of Mulberry Grove, Illinois, passed away 9:25 p.m. Sunday, January 3, 2020 at HSHS Holy Family Hospital, Greenville, Illinois.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 7, 2020 at the Farm Heritage Museum. Visitation will be held prior from 12:00 Noon – 2:00 p.m. at the Museum. Interment will follow in Mulberry Grove Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are asked at the museum. Memorials to the Farm Heritage Museum.

Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.