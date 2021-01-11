Dale A. Mettler, age 76 of Hardin, KY, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at his home in Hardin, KY.

Dale was born January 16, 1944 to Arthur and Sadie (Pruitt) Mettler.

He was married to Diann M. Hartlieb on March 26, 1983.

He was a 1961 graduate of St. Paul High School, Highland, IL. He was a barber in Highland, IL. Later he became a developer; he helped develop two subdivisions in Highland – Country Manor and Cambridge Meadows with Delmar (Smokey) Kloss and Kent Linenfelser.

After retiring he and his wife, Diann, moved to the Kentucky Lake area in the early 2000’s and enjoyed time fishing and hunting around Kentucky Lake.

Survivors include: Wife, Diann M. Mettler (nee Hartlieb); children – Jennifer Mettler (Rob Monger) of Cheyenne, WY; Matthew Mettler of Highland, IL; Shaun D. (Jackie) Parks of Jacksonville, FL and Scott D. Parks of Aurora, KY; grandchildren – Benjamin M. Monger; William M. Monger; Katarina N. Parks; Ashlee M. Parks; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by: parents Arthur and Sadie (Pruitt) Mettler; brother Donald Mettler.

Arrangements were handled by Collier Funeral Home, KY. No services were held.