Daniel Lee Scaggs, age 68, of Carlyle died on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Illinois. He was born on August 26, 1952 in St. Louis, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Melvin and Freeda (Hudson) Potts.

Daniel is survived by his sister Elizabeth Potts of Carlyle; and family friend Sue Kayser of Carlyle.

Daniel loved watching NASCAR, wrestling, games shows, and old 70’s TV programs. He also enjoyed playing word puzzle games and reading. Daniel was always friendly, polite and was a great neighbor who was always willing to help.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, January 8, 2021 at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle. Interment will follow at Carlyle Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 until 7:00 PM on Thursday, January 7, 2021 and on Friday, January 8, 2021 from 9:00 AM until the time services at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle.

Memorials made in memory of Daniel are suggested to the American Cancer Society and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 740 Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

