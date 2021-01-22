David L. Hawthorne, age 71, of Breese, peacefully passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021 at his home with his family.

Dave was born July 19, 1949, in Monroe, WI, a son of the late Duane and Margaret, nee Krahenbuhl, Hawthorne.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Barbara Hawthorne; and father-inlaw, Virgil Thole.

Surviving is his wife Kathleen, nee Thole, Hawthorne of Breese, whom he married December 29, 2004 in Breese; children, Laura Hawthorne (Brent Hilmes) of Breese, Patrick (Cari) Hawthorne of Grand Rapids, MI, and Michelle (Tim) Brown of Carlyle; grandchildren, Bennett, Barrett, and Boone Brown; brother, Richard “Ric” (Penny) Hawthorne of Florida; mother-in-law, Ruth, nee Tebbe, Thole (Don Hintz); sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Angela (Mike) Wiegmann and Ken (Diane) Thole; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his cat, Holly.

David retired from GP Strategies specifically training Chevrolet employees after 15 years and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 2932 in Trenton. Dave was an avid Green Bay Packers fans, loved Harley Davidson motorcycles, and enjoyed golfing, fishing, and woodworking in his free time.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese with Deacon Linus Klostermann officiating. (COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, masks required, social distancing, please keep your visit brief)

Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 26, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of plants, flowers, or gifts, memorials may be made to the Clinton County Humane Society or the Mater Dei High School Golf Teams and will be received at Moss Funeral Home (535 N. 5th St., Breese, IL, 62230) who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.