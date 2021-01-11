David M. Terhark, age 76 of Highland, IL, died Sunday, January 10, 2021, at his residence in Highland, IL.

He was born on March 03, 1944, in Pipestone, MN, the son of Christopher R. and Meta T. (nee Brink) Terhark.

On March 03, 1968, he married Emma “Jean” Harris at Graettinger, IA.

He was a member of Faith Baptist Church. He was also a member of VFW Post #5694 Highland, IL.

David was born in Pipestone, MN and was a graduate of Elmore, MN High School. He joined the US Navy serving in Vietnam. While in the service he played lead guitar in a Navy Band. After leaving the service he joined a band with his brother playing in many venues across the Midwest. He had worked in Minneapolis and Mankato, MN. In 1983 he and his family moved to Highland, IL and he worked at Basler Electric, where he worked until his retirement in 2010. David had a passion for playing guitar and singing. He sang in his church and loved music. In his retirement he enjoyed socializing with other veterans who served in Vietnam. He also loved animals and rescued many pets.

Survivors include :

Wife – Emma “Jean” Terhark nee Harris, Highland, IL

Daughter – Kari A. Terhark, Durham, NC

Daughter – Kimberly J. (Michael) Ackerman, Edwardsville, IL

Daughter – Karla S. (Andrew) Harrington, Edwardsville, IL

Grandchild – Alyssa J. Mettler, New York, NY

Grandchild – Kolten M. Ackerman, Edwardsville, IL

Grandchild – Jace D. Ackerman, Edwardsville, IL

Sister – JoAnn Mileham, Elmore, MN

Brother – Michael Terhark, Elmore, MN

Brother – Gary (DeeDee) Terhark, Sioux City, IA

Sister In-Law – Vicki Terhark, Fairmont, MN

He was preceded in death by :

Father – Christopher R. Terhark

Mother – Meta T. Terhark nee Brink

Brother – Steven R. Terhark

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

David’s request is to be cremated and the family will hold a Memorial Service at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Metro East Humane Society.