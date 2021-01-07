Donald C. Richter, age 87 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, January 06, 2021, at HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville, IL.

He was born on July 12, 1933, in Aviston, IL, the son of Henry J. and Cecilia R. (nee Huene) Richter.

On June 07, 1956, he married Ruth Ann Knebel.

He was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church Highland, IL. He was also a member of Highland Optimist Club (Past President) – IL Meat Packers Association (Past President) – Knights of Columbus .

Don was born in Aviston, IL and graduated Aviston High School. He joined the US Army and served in Korea during the Korean War. When he came home he worked at Jakel Manufacturing, Neubauer Market and later became co-owner of Korte and Richter Meat Processors. He loved playing golf and traveling with his wife. He was also active with the Cub Scouts, and Khoury League Baseball and the Highland Optimist Club, selling Christmas trees and running the trash bag fundraiser for several years. Don was known for his big smiles and big hugs. The family asked friends to raise a Stag Beer in his memory.

Survivors include:

Wife – Ruth A. Richter nee Knebel, Highland, IL

Son – Daniel M. (Mary Ellen) Richter, Medfield, MA

Son – Mark A. (Significant Other Estella Mass) Richter, Alameda, CA

Grandchild – Elise Richter

Grandchild – Jessica (Sterling) Johnson

Step Grandchild – Luz Mass

Step Grandchild – Lisa Mass

Great Grandchild – Dylan Cannistraro

Brother – Jim (Delores) Richter, St. Rose, IL

Sister – Joanne (Jerome) Rehkemper, St. Rose, IL

Sister – Delores Sharp, Clay City, IL

He was preceded in death by :

Father – Henry J. Richter

Mother – Cecilia R. Richter, nee Huene

Infant Son – David Richter

Brother – Stanley “Butch” (Pauline) Richter

Brother – Tom (Marge) Richter

Brother – Cornelius J. “Dick” (Betty) Richter

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Memorial Funeral Mass will be at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL at a later date.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Optimist Club.