Elaine Choma, age 90, of Mulberry Grove, IL passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Fayette County Hospital, Long Term Care in Vandalia, IL. Funeral services will be private with burial in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Lincoln Land Hospice, 1004 Health Center Drive, Suite 202, Mattoon, IL 61938.

Elaine was born March 2, 1930 in Seminary Township, Fayette County, IL to Herman and Effie (Moore) Dothager. She married Peter L. Choma. He died in 2003. She grew up in the Pittsburg, IL area and graduated from Mulberry Grove High School. Her husband was a career Air Force member so they lived in several places throughout their lives. After her husband retired from The Air Force they moved to Trenton, IL and then after his death she moved to rural Mulberry Grove, IL. She was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Greenville and was also active in POW and MIA programs.

She is survived by a sister Erma Freeman of Mulberry Grove, IL and a brother August Dothager also of Mulberry Grove, IL, along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, seven brothers; Lester Dothager, Chester Dothager, Homer Dothager, Wilbert Dothager, Otis Dothager, Robert Dothager and Herbert Dothager, along with a sister Evelyn Lawler.

