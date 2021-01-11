Elizabeth J. “Betty” Usselmann, age 83, of Aviston, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Clinton Manor Living Center in New Baden.

She was born November 14, 1937, in St. Rose, a daughter of the late John and Mary, nee Henrichs, Ribbing.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” F. Usselmann, whom she married May 22, 1957, at St. Rose Catholic Church and who died March 26, 2015; brothers, Arnold Ribbing, Raymond (Mary Helen) Ribbing, Ralph (Louise) Ribbing; sisters Helen (Edwin “Hoppy”) Holtgrave, Johanna (Cletus) Walter, Marie (Roger) Michel, Ellie (Marcellus “Weekie”) Potthast, Annie (August) Timmermann; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Frank and Catherine, nee Norrenberns, Usselmann; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Mary Usselmann in infancy, Alice (Ray) Book, Ervin Usselmann, Melvin Wuebbels, Mary Usselmann, Floyd Kraft, and Rita (Leo) Macke.

Surviving are her children Sue (Tony) Jansen of Breese, Barb (friend Lenny Kalmer) Alexander of Aviston, Lynn (Kurt) Ripperda of Okawville, Karen (Alan) Timmermann of Breese, and Mary Kay (Kurt) Sudholt of Damiansville; grandchildren, Nicole (Curt) Carillion, Chad (Jen) Jansen, Aften (Josh) Wessel, Michelle (Eddie) Meyer, Ryan (Alison) Alexander, Jennifer Kalmer, Julie (Kurt) Huelsmann, Jaci Krebs, Carly (Will) Hovater, Nicki (friend Spencer Campbell) Ripperda, Alyssa Ripperda, Travis (Katie) Timmermann, Alisha (Spencer) Beckmann, Danielle Timmermann, Austin (friend Sophie Rickhoff) Timmermann, Amanda (Patrick) Henrichs, Emily (friend Clay Pollmann) Peters; seventeen great-grandchildren and was anticipating the birth of her eighteenth great-grandchild; sister Agnes (Popeye) Korte of St. Rose; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Frances Wuebbels of Germantown, Frank (Rita) Usselmann of Breese, Louis Usselmann of Belleville, Rose Kraft of Breese, and Greg (Anna Maria) Usselmann of St. Louis; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Betty was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church and Altar Sodality and Aviston American Legion Auxiliary Unit 1239. She enjoyed sewing, cards, dancing, making chocolate, watching the St. Louis Cardinals, and above all she enjoyed babysitting and spending time with her grandchildren.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Catholic Church in Aviston with Fr. Daniel Friedman presiding. (Masks are required at the Funeral Mass and will be limited to 100 people). Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery in Aviston.

Visitation will be Wednesday, January 13, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and again Thursday January 14, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, masks required, social distancing, and please keep your visit brief.

Memorials may be made to St. Francis Catholic Church, Mater Dei High School, or charity of donor’s choice and will be received at the funeral home or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230.

