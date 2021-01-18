Ellen Rose Plog

Ellen Rose (nee Brown) Plog, died peacefully, Friday, January 15, 2021 in Highland, IL at the age of 93.

Ellen was born March 20, 1927 at her parent’s residence North of Pocahontas, IL, back in the day when Doctors made house calls. She grew up on a farm and walked to Mt. Vernon School through eighth grade, graduating from Pocahontas High School in 1944.

Ellen was married to Billy L. Plog in Old Ripley, IL., for 40 years.

She held various jobs including DeMoulin Bros & Co, Greenville, IL and Basler Electric, Highland, IL, before going back to school at Kaskaskia College in Centralia for her RN degree in 1974. She worked at Anderson Hospital, Maryville, IL, during her nursing career, and after retirement she worked part time at Our Lady of the Snows. Ellen loved the STL Cardinals having attended games in all 3 STL stadiums. She loved to watch cardinal birds feeding at her bird feeder. Any landing along the Mississippi River was a favorite destination and she loved to head South to the Gulf of Mexico. But most of all Ellen loved to get together with her family. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Ellen is survived by her three children, Gary Plog, rural Pocahontas, IL, Connie Wood, Assumption, IL and Tom (CJ) Plog, rural Greenville, IL; grandchildren, Kris Plog, Peoria, IL, Sarah Hartke, Pontiac, IL, Micah (Felicia) Wood, Moweaqua, IL, Matt Plog, Edwardsville, IL, Angela Rudolphi, St. Peters, MO.; eleven great- grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Ellen is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Freda (Haenny) Brown; sisters, Arlene Brown, Jewel Schuster and Bonnie Jones; son-in-law, Charles “Chip” Wood; grandson, Isaac Wood.

Per Ellen’s wishes she will be cremated.

A memorial service will be held at a later date, at Meridith Funeral Home in Pocahontas, when family and friends can safely gather together.

Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.