Elmer T. Wessel, age 92, of Carlyle passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the Carlyle Healthcare Center. He was born in rural Clinton County on January 7, 1929 the son of Theodore and Ida (Grefe) Wessel. He married Margaret Donneman on July 16, 1950 and she preceded him in death in May of 2007.

In addition to his mother, father, and wife he was preceded in death by his siblings: LeRoy (Gladys) Wessel, Edwin Wessel, Gilbert (Evelyn) Wessel, Alfred Wessel, Hilda Armstrong, Dorothy Liman, Ruth Hannenberger, Marcella Mensing, and Amanda Monken.

He is survived by a daughter Chyrl Wessel of Collinsville; two brothers: Ted (Rosalie) Wessel of Florida and Wayne (Lola) Wessel of Carlyle; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Elmer was a graduate on the University of Illinois where he received a degree in engineering. He spent much of his professional life working as an engineer for Boeing. One of his biggest accomplishments was helping to design and construct the California Wind Tunnels.

Graveside services will take place at 10:00 am on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at the Carlyle Township Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery pavilion.

Memorials made in memory of Elmer are suggested to Trinity Lutheran School in Hoffman and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 740 Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

