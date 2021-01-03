Gary E. Kenly, age 74 of Edwardsville, IL, died Friday, January 01, 2021, at his residence in Edwardsville, IL.

He was born on Sunday, July 07, 1946, in East Saint Louis, IL, the son of Ernst and Virginia (nee Stoddard) Kenly.

On Friday, September 03, 1976, he married Anita J Kenly nee White who survives.

He was born and raised at E. St. Louis, IL and graduated from E. St. Louis High School. He served with the US Air Force, active duty during the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1970. He then worked for Wiese Material Handling Co, Sauget, IL, for 5 years. He and his wife owned and operated a general contracting co, a lot of their work was rehabbing homes. They have lived south of Hamel/east of Edwardsville for 36 years. He loved being with his grandchildren and was a very creative person.

Survivors include:

Wife – Anita J Kenly (nee White) , Edwardsville, IL

Son – Gary E. (Rachael) Kenly, Jr., Hartshorn, MO

Son – Richard L. (Amanda) Kenly, Clever, MO

Grandchildren – Brianna Kenly, Rebekah Kenly, Ethan Kenly, Grady Kenly,

Daniel Kenly, Davis Kenly and Connor Kenly.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Ernst Kenly

Mother – Virginia Kenly

Sister – Dorothy Price

Sister – Marie Townzen

Brother – Robert Kenly.

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, IL.

No Visitation or Memorial Service.