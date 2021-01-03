H. Clayton Bingham, age 88, of Greenville, IL passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Prairie Rose Nursing Home in Pana, IL. The family will hold a celebration of his life on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 2 PM at Liberty Baptist Church. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to The Greenville First Christian Church or Liberty Cemetery.

Clayton was born November 19, 1932 in Mulberry Grove, IL to Howard and Irma (Stauffer) Bingham. He was married three times, first to Joyce Easton and they later divorced, second to Linda Eyman, they also divorced. His last marriage was to Donna French and they also divorced. He is survived by his sons Randy (Tina) Bingham of Greenville, IL, and Larry (Kimberly) Bingham of Mulberry Grove, IL. He is also survived three grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers Norman Bingham and Clayton Bingham along with a sister Lois Bingham.

He grew up in the Greenville area and graduated from Greenville High School in 1950. He served in the U.S. Army from July 1954 to April 1956 and was stationed in Germany. He was the recipient of The National Defense Medal and the Army Occupation Medal. After the service he returned to home and farmed the rest of his life. He was a member of the Greenville First Christian Church.

On line condolences can be made at www.youngfh.net.