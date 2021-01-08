Harold ‘Shorty’ Gannon, 83, of Mulberry Grove, IL passed away on January 6, 2021 at Greenville Nursing and Rehab surrounded by his family. Graveside services will be 10:30 am., Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Maxey Cemetery. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, that a memorial donation be made to Maxey Cemetery.

Harold was born in East Alton on September 10, 1937 to Homer and Jeannie (Louis) Gannon. He married Nancy Louise Nesbit on March 17, 1962 near Mulberry Grove, with the Justice of the Peace, Wilbur Gaffner, officiating. Harold is survived by three sons: Steve (Marilyn) Swain of Mulberry Grove, IL; Danny (Terri) Gannon of Mulberry Grove, IL; and Mark (Deana Parker) Gannon of Greenville, IL; 11 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren.

He drove a truck for over 40 years, until retiring to take care of his wife, Nancy, who passed away January 12, 2013. Aside from being a loving grandfather and dad he enjoyed to fish, tell stories, and listen to Hank Williams.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer & Jeanne; wife, Nancy; daughter in law, Julia; and sisters, Nettie, Ester, Ida, and Pauline.

