James W. Glasco, age 78 of Livingston, IL passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at his residence in Livingston, IL.

He was born on Tuesday, November 3, 1942 in Anna, IL.

He was the son of William and Pauline (Smith) Glasco.

He was married to Judith A. McFaddin in 1961.

His wife Judith preceded him in death on Monday, March 10, 2014.

James was employed in the maintenance department with Walmart in Highland, IL for the past 10 years.

James is survived by 1 Son: Jason Glasco, his wife Pattie of Sorento, IL; and his Daughter: Jeanette Glasco of St. Louis, MO; 4 Grandsons: Dustin Glasco, Brandon Glasco, Mason Glasco, and Nathan Glasco; 1 Sister: Frieda Stonesiser and 1 Brother: Eddie Glasco; Nieces and Nephews.

He was preceded in death by his: Parents; his Wife Judith A. Glasco; and 1 Son: Jeffrey Glasco.

James will lay in repose on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the

Lesicko Funeral Home located at 271 N 2nd Street in Livingston, IL 62058.

All Covid-19 guidelines will be in practice including face masks, 6 foot social distancing, and a limit of only 10 people including family members in the funeral home facility at one time. Thank you.

Burial will follow in the Sunset Hill Cemetery in Glen Carbon, IL.

Memorial Contributions in memory of James Glasco can be made to the Family.

The Lesicko Funeral Home in Livingston, IL is privileged to take care of the arrangements and services for James Glasco and his Family.