Janet L. Brisky, age 71 of Troy, IL, died Saturday, January 02, 2021, at her home in Troy, IL.

She was born on Friday, July 08, 1949, the daughter of Francis and Rose (nee Herminghaus) Guetterman.

On Saturday, August 19, 1972, she married Jack R. Brisky in Fairview Heights, IL, who survives.

Janet grew up in Fairview Heights and graduated from Belleville West High School. She then attended and graduated from Lutheran College-School of Nursing, St. Louis, MO. She was a registered nurse and worked for St. Elizabeth Hospital, Belleville in the ER and later worked for and retired from Highland Physicians, Highland, IL. She played softball earlier in her life and loved to play golf. She enjoyed their pet dogs. She lived in the Highland area from 1976 until 2017, when she and Jack moved to Troy, IL.

Survivors include:

Husband – Jack R. Brisky, Troy, IL

Daughter – Lisa M. Brisky, Highland, IL

Daughter – Laurie A. (Larry) Brisky-Diveley, Saint Jacob, IL

Grandchild – Jordan T. (Cory) McLain, Troy, IL

Great Grandchild – Alivia Bumfill

Great Grandchild – Luca McLain

Brother – Robert “Wayne” (Donna) Guetterman, Branson, MO.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Francis “Gootch” Guetterman

Mother – Rose — Guetterman (nee Herminghaus).

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 06, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, January 06, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Rob Kirbach, Pastor, First Baptist Church, Highland, IL, officiating.

Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.

Memorial contributions may be made to ALS Association.