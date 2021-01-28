Jennie Hintz, age 79 of Boulder, passed away on Tuesday January 26, 2021, at Carlyle Healthcare Center.

Jennie was born July 22, 1941, in Centralia to the proud parents of Frank and Helen Reagan. She married Rollin “Pete” Hintz on August 26th, 1958, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Sandoval, IL. Mr. Hintz survives in the family home in Boulder.

Jennie is also survived by her daughter, Julie Hintz-Lueking and husband Bruce Lueking; special friends, Karen and Gary Rolfingsmeyer; seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Jennie was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Jeff Hintz and Randy Hintz; her daughter, Gayla Hintz; two brothers, Donald and Ronald Reagan; and two sisters, Peggy Combs and JoAnn Quick.

Jennie dearly loved spending the weekends with her entire family boating, camping, campfires, and cookouts in and around Carlyle Lake. She was an avid gardener and had the biggest rose garden in Boulder. She loved her dogs and cats tremendously. She was a lifetime homemaker, fun, loving, loyal and the best wife and mother anyone could ask for. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Zieren Funeral Home is honored to assist and serve the family of Jennie Hintz with her arrangements. Private graveside services will be held at Pritchett Cemetery at a later date.

Online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting www.zierenfuneralhome.com