JoAnn Reymond, age 77 of Greenville, passed away Friday afternoon, January 22, 2021 in Greenville Nursing and Rehab Center.

Funeral services with masks and following guidelines will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home. Pastor Tyson Graber will be officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior from 12:00 p.m. until service time Tuesday at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church.

JoAnn Richardson, the daughter of Everett J. and Marie (Brak) Richardson, was born November 8, 1943 at Hillsboro Area Hospital, Hillsboro, Illinois. She grew up in Bond County, attended the local schools and graduated from Greenville High School with the class of 1961. JoAnn furthered her education and attended Business College in St. Louis, Missouri. She worked for the Millersburgh Store, 20 years at Carlisle Syn Tec in the Human Resources Office and Wall Real-estate for several years.

JoAnn and Henry William Reymond were united in marriage on August 25, 1962. They have enjoyed 58 years together. JoAnn and Henry were also members of the First Christian Church for 58 years.

Surviving is their son, Jeffrey and wife Sheri of Greenville, grandchildren Whitney and husband Kyle Lesmeister and Willow Reymond. Loving great-grandmother to Myles, Crace and Elouise. Also surviving is a brother Gene Richardson and wife Roma of Sevierville, Tennessee and sister Helen Smith and husband Eldon of Greenville, Illinois.