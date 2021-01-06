John C. Arnold, age 75 of Greenville, IL, died Tuesday, January 05, 2021, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL.

He was born on November 09, 1945, in Highland, IL, the son of Roscoe and Edna (nee Weiss) Arnold.

John was born in Highland, IL and attended Pocahontas Grade School. John was mentally challenged and was disabled the rest of his life.

Survivors include :

Brother – Roscoe (Colleen) Arnold Jr., Delray Beach, FL

He was preceded in death by :

Father – Roscoe Arnold Sr.

Mother – Edna Arnold, nee Weiss

Brother – Roland E. Arnold – Died 3/13/2020

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private graveside services will be at Hug Cemetery in Millersburg, IL, with Rev. Thomas Rankin Jr. officiating.

Interment will be at Hug Cemetery in Millersburg, IL.