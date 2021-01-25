Josie L. Williams was born February 7, 1929, in St. Louis Missouri to the union of Joe H. and Earlene M. Royal, both of whom preceded her in death, as did 9 siblings: William Henry, Robert Lincoln, Lela Mae, Bertha Lee, Elizabeth, Eugene Napoleon, Clifford Wayne, Charles Edward, and Kathryn Wilena.

She was educated in the Kinloch school system in St. Louis, Missouri and later became licensed as a Beautician among many other trades. She joined in holy matrimony to the late Lewis Williams Jr. of Mulberry Grove IL and together they relocated to Royal Lake (Carlyle) IL in September of 1997.

She was a member of Holy Garden of Prayer Church in Carlyle IL where she served on the mother’s board and assisted as needed in multiple other ministries. She enjoyed arts and crafts and would often spend time building wooden doll houses, Christmas trees made of tool fabric, or decorating greeting cards. She was a loving grandmother to all and wouldn’t hesitate to tell you her opinion leaving a lasting impression on those blessed to have known her.

Josie L. Williams entered into rest at 4:00 A.M. on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Carlyle Healthcare Center. She was 91 years of age.

She leaves to cherish her in loving memory, her sister Gertrude Pate, children: Anna “Tootie”, James “Cricket”, Robert “Bebop”(deceased), Nickolas “Snaxx”, James “Soaps” and a great multitude of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and lifelong friends.

Memorial Service and Repast will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday January 30, 2021 at the Holy Garden of Prayer Church in Carlyle, IL with Rev. Ted Macon, Officiating Memorials made in honor of Josie may be sent to Holy Garden of Prayer Church, 430 21st street Carlyle, IL 62231.

