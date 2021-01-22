Joyce E. Giger, age 91 of Highland, IL, died Friday, January 22, 2021, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL.
She was born on June 10, 1929, in St. Morgan, IL, the daughter of Lawrence and Ellen (nee Reiger) Monken.
On October 29, 1949, she married Harry H. Giger Jr. at Highland, Illinois. He passed away on October 13, 1991.
She was a former member of Hope Lutheran Church. She was also a member of VFW Post #5694 Auxiliary.
Joyce was born in St. Morgan, IL and grew up there. She had worked at Highland Embroidery Works, and Highland Shoe Factory. At age 20 she married and moved to Highland. She worked at Artex International for 30 years. She later worked at Niala Beauty Shop, and Hi Top Bowl. Joyce played the Dulcimer and entertained patients at Highland Home and Faith Countryside Homes. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, gardening, and raising her flowers.
Survivors include:
Daughter-in-law – Ruth C. Giger, nee Holtgrave, Trenton, IL
Grandchild – Brandon D. Giger, Highland, IL
Grandchild – Darrin P. (Diana) Giger, Florissant, MO
Grandchild – Justin K. Giger (Significant Other Megan Porter), Highland, IL
Granddaughter – Allison L. (Grant) Grapperhaus, Highland, IL
Great Grandchild – Kylee Hediger
Great Grandchild – Blake L. Grapperhaus
Great Grandchild – Luke J. Grapperhaus
Great Grandchild – Georgia L. Giger
Great Grandchild – Chase Switzer
Nieces & Nephews – Many
She was preceded in death by:
Father – Lawrence J. Monken
Mother – Ellen P. Monken, nee Reiger
Husband – Harry H. Giger Jr. – Died 10/13/1991
Daughter – Susan M. Schwend – Died 3/8/2007
Son – Kevin W. Giger – Died 9/17/1986
Son – Dennis L. “Fur” Giger – Died 10/17/2001
Daughter In-Law – Edna Denise Giger, nee Miller – Died 9/17/1986
Sister – Opal Manwarning
Brother – Norman Monken – Died 09/19/2007
Brother – Clyde L. Monken – Died 8/14/2009
Brother – Melvin Monken – Died 11/10/1934 at age 15
Sister In-Law – Jean Monken
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Private visitation will be held at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Private Graveside Funeral Service at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL, with Rev. Dan Perry, officiating.
Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to Huntington Disease Society of America.