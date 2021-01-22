Joyce E. Giger, age 91 of Highland, IL, died Friday, January 22, 2021, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL.

She was born on June 10, 1929, in St. Morgan, IL, the daughter of Lawrence and Ellen (nee Reiger) Monken.

On October 29, 1949, she married Harry H. Giger Jr. at Highland, Illinois. He passed away on October 13, 1991.

She was a former member of Hope Lutheran Church. She was also a member of VFW Post #5694 Auxiliary.

Joyce was born in St. Morgan, IL and grew up there. She had worked at Highland Embroidery Works, and Highland Shoe Factory. At age 20 she married and moved to Highland. She worked at Artex International for 30 years. She later worked at Niala Beauty Shop, and Hi Top Bowl. Joyce played the Dulcimer and entertained patients at Highland Home and Faith Countryside Homes. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, gardening, and raising her flowers.

Survivors include:

Daughter-in-law – Ruth C. Giger, nee Holtgrave, Trenton, IL

Grandchild – Brandon D. Giger, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Darrin P. (Diana) Giger, Florissant, MO

Grandchild – Justin K. Giger (Significant Other Megan Porter), Highland, IL

Granddaughter – Allison L. (Grant) Grapperhaus, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Kylee Hediger

Great Grandchild – Blake L. Grapperhaus

Great Grandchild – Luke J. Grapperhaus

Great Grandchild – Georgia L. Giger

Great Grandchild – Chase Switzer

Nieces & Nephews – Many

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Lawrence J. Monken

Mother – Ellen P. Monken, nee Reiger

Husband – Harry H. Giger Jr. – Died 10/13/1991

Daughter – Susan M. Schwend – Died 3/8/2007

Son – Kevin W. Giger – Died 9/17/1986

Son – Dennis L. “Fur” Giger – Died 10/17/2001

Daughter In-Law – Edna Denise Giger, nee Miller – Died 9/17/1986

Sister – Opal Manwarning

Brother – Norman Monken – Died 09/19/2007

Brother – Clyde L. Monken – Died 8/14/2009

Brother – Melvin Monken – Died 11/10/1934 at age 15

Sister In-Law – Jean Monken

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private visitation will be held at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Graveside Funeral Service at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL, with Rev. Dan Perry, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Huntington Disease Society of America.