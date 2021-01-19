Karla M. Plage, 47, of Pocahontas, IL, died Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO, with her family by her side.

She was born, January 18, 1973 to Dennis and Cynthia “Cindy” (nee Meyer ) Korte, at St. Joseph Hospital in Highland IL. On March 23, 1996 she married W. Carl Plage at St. Jacob United Church of Christ, St. Jacob, IL.

Karla was a member of the Metro Tri-Club, Team Godzilla Running Club, The Bond County Board of Health, and was a Preceptor for SIU-E School of Pharmacy; mentoring current Pharmacy students. A Registered Pharmacist, she worked for Wal-mart and CVS Pharmacy throughout her career.

She was a loving daughter, wife, and mother; very devoted to her family. She was a great friend to many, as Karla never knew a stranger. She was exuberant, bubbly, happy, very positive and inspirational; goal oriented and determined. She loved to run, and as a triathlete; running was her passion. Karla also enjoyed skiing, boating, white water rafting, bicycling and was a very good swimmer. Her smile and laugh was contagious and will be missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Vincent and Linette (nee Gantner) Korte; and maternal grandfather, Clinton Meyer.

Karla is survived by her husband, Carl Plage, Pocahontas, IL; children, Jessica (significant other, Ryan Parthemore) Plage, Erika Plage, and Luke Plage; parents, Dennis and Cindy Korte; maternal grandmother, Una Mae (nee Henss) Meyer; brothers, Kent (Traci) Korte, Pocahontas, IL, and Kyle (Emily) Korte, Pocahontas, IL; nieces and nephews, Kennedy, Knox, Alexa, Paige and Nolan Korte; many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and friends.

Memorials may be made to the Karla Plage Memorial Fund.

**Please wear a mask, practice social distancing, and refrain from hugs and handshakes at both the visitation and funeral. **

Visitation: Friday, January 22, 2021, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm and Saturday, January 23, 2021 from 8:00 to 9:30 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL

Funeral Service: Saturday, January 23, 2021, at 9:30 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, Illinois.

Interment: Highland City Cemetery

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.