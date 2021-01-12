Kenneth B. “Kenny” Cline, 70, of Highland, IL, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021 at Highland Health Care.

Kenny was born July 3, 1950, to Wayne and Eleanor (nee Burle) Cline in Alton, IL.

He grew up in Edwardsville, graduating from Edwardsville High School in 1968. He married Lucy File of Old Ripley; and they divorced in 1982. He married Marsha A McCune of Troy on August 18, 1984.

Kenny served in the United States Army as a helicopter repairman and mechanic, from November 1970, to November 1971, earning the Vietnam Service Medal with 3 Bronze Stars; National Defense Service Medal; Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal; Aircraft Crewman Badge; Marksman (Rifle). He was awarded an Honorable Discharge in May 1976.

After his discharge, he worked at various professions including FS in Greenville, Greenville Livestock, Bond County Jail and Circle W Tire in Greenville. He became a professional long-haul truck driver, then drove for local companies; Affton Trucking, Zobrist Bus Lines, and Beelman Trucking.

Kenny became a member of the VFW Post 1117 in Caseyville in 1984. After transferring to Highland VFW Post 5694, he became active in several positions; including Post Commander, Honor Guard and Color Guard. For many years, he proudly constructed the mock cemetery for Memorial Day ceremonies. He also served as the State of Illinois Assistant POW/MIA Director. He was very proud of his military background and service to the VFW.

All who knew him would remember he loved getting his hands dirty tinkering with engines and tractors. He was always willing to lend a hand wherever he could, he never knew a stranger and had a ready smile.

He is survived by his wife, Marsha Cline, Highland, IL; son, Brandon (Misty) Cline, Ashland City, TN; grandchildren, Logan, Ryan and Ethan Cline and Izzibelle Heck all of Ashland City, TN; brothers-in-law, Charles McCune Jr., Frederick Neal Sr., Kevin Christeson; sisters-in-law, Retha Cline, Maureen Neal, Ellen Oswalt; nephews, Fred McCune, Frederick Neal Jr., Richard (Sierra) Neal; nieces, Jeanette Cline, Krystle (Josh) Huelsmann, Brandy (Dave Good) Adkins, Regina Trimmer; great-nephews, Thomas Huelsmann, Jacob Huelsmann, Raiden Neal, Anthony Sisk, Logan McCune, Cameron McCune, Charles Trimmer, Jaxson Hollinsworth; great nieces, Harmony Adkins, Allison Sisk, Kaysha Good, Scarlett Trimmer, Kaylie McCune; many loved cousins and friends.

Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Eleanor Cline; infant son, Kenneth Cline Jr.; brother, Wayne Cline Jr.; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles and Adele McCune.

In accordance with his wishes, he was cremated.

A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Highland VFW Post #5694.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.