Larry Edwin Roberts, age 72 of Bunker Hill, IL, died Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, IL.

He was born on Tuesday, October 26, 1948, in Highland, IL, the son of Gerald and Vera (nee Simpson) Roberts.

He grew up in Highland, IL and graduated from Highland High School in 1966. Larry lived at Southlawn Shelter Care in Bunker Hill, IL for the last 33 years of his life, where he was loved and considered family. He was a kind, gentle, sweet man who was grateful for everything he had and held a strong faith in God throughout his life. His positive outlook was infectious and he made so many people laugh and smile. Larry loved beautiful things from grand hotels to tiny trinkets, jewelry, and paintings. He enjoyed music of all types and could play piano beautifully. In his younger years, he liked to visit flea markets and dime stores seeking treasures. For many years he loved visiting his sister and family in Georgia and his niece and family in Florida. When traveling became too much, his family started visiting him in Illinois instead. Larry always enjoyed going back to visit Highland to see the homes where he had lived, the fountain in the square, and the familiar places and sites he remembered. He had an amazing memory as well. He would often recall things from years past with great ease – recalling names, dates and situations with incredible detail. The little things he enjoyed in life were ice cream, milkshakes, sodas, coffee, and just relaxing on his front porch smoking a cigarette. Yes – Larry loved his cigarettes, coffee and sodas! Larry lived with challenges in his life that were no fault of his own. It’s the hand he was dealt, but he played it with grace and dignity and made those who knew him better people. He was a special person and will be missed by so many.

Survivors include:

Niece – Lauren A. Grady (Jeff), Jacksonville, FL

Nephew – Chet E. Bundy, Savannah, GA

Nephew – Chad G. Bundy (Betty), Savannah, GA

Great Niece – Madelyn A. Grady, Jacksonville, FL

Great Nephew – Carson E. Grady, Jacksonville, FL

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Gerald B. “Gerry” Roberts – Died 3/08/1987

Mother – Vera Elva Roberts – Died 7/03/1999

Sister – Lynn Ann Bundy – Died 4/05/2003

Private Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date to be held this summer.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations for Southlawn Shelter Care (checks payable to Southlawn Shelter Care) to Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in memory of Larry Roberts.