Larry Joe Wright, age 81, of Mulberry Grove, IL passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Highland Health Care Center. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Larry was born March 1, 1932 in Vandalia, IL to Jesse Paul and Margaret Janet (Jones) Wright. He married Donna Long on December 9, 1995 in Salem, IL. He is survived by his wife Donna of Vandalia, IL, his son Larry Joe Wright of Colorado, his step-children Randy Buts of St. Peter, IL, Kike (Jill) Buts of St. Peter, IL, and Cindy (Greg) Gruloh of Teutopolis, IL., his siblings Kay Wilms of Vandalia, IL, Catherine Candler of Peoria, IL, John Keith Wright of Vandalia, IL, Micky Joe Wright of Stewardson, IL, Ronnie (Jill) Wright of Vandalia, IL, Debbie (Herb) Smith of Vandalia, Il, and Phillip (Juli) Wright of Vandalia, IL. He is also survived by six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter Angi Sapp. He grew up in Vandalia, IL and served in the U.S.Army. He owned and operated his own backhoe service for 52 years.

