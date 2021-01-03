Lloyd N. Mueller, age 77 of Greenville, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at St. John’s Hospital, Springfield, Illinois.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 9, 2020 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church for family and invited guests. Pastor Jeffery Nehrt will officiate. Interment will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery, rural Altamont, Illinois, 6351 North 200th Street. Visitation will be held Friday, January 8, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Greenville. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged as best possible. Memorials may be made to the church. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made online www.donnellwiegand.com.