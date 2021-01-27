Lucille M. Noe age 97 of Greenville, passed away at 12:43 a.m. Thursday, January 21, 2021 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday January 28, 2021 at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville with Pastor Dee Armes officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. Thursday until service time at Donnell-Wiegand. For those who desire memorials in Lucille’s memory may be made to the Mt. Auburn Cemetery.

Lucille Marie Fifer, the daughter of William Edward Fifer and Bertha Drake Fifer, was born in Pocahontas, Illinois. She grew up here in Bond County attended the public schools and graduated from Greenville High School with the class of 1941. Lucille worked for Joe Cline Transfer Trucking Company for many years and after Joe’s retirement she worked for Bill Rench Concrete until her retirement.

Lucille and Melvin Darryl Noe were united in marriage in November of 1945 and enjoyed over 37 years together before his death in 1982. They are the parents of their son Darryl Lloyd Noe of Greenville, two grandchildren Laurel (Stephen) Dollinger of Clinton, MS, Jeffrey (Susan) Noe of Waxahachie, TX, five great-grandchildren Mikal Dollinger, Darryl Paul Noe, Jeffrey Noe, Megan Noe, Montana Soloman, and sister-in-law Betty Fifer of Mulberry Grove, Illinois.

Lucille is preceded in death by her parents and brother Lloyd Fifer.