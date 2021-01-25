Margaret A. “Maggie” Bohnenstiehl, age 60 of Grantfork, IL, died Sunday, January 24, 2021, at Saint John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL.

She was born on April 04, 1960, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Dale and Oma (nee Simmons) Henderson.

On November 16, 1984, she married Robert E. Bohnenstiehl at Staunton, IL. He passed away on September 06, 2020.

She was a member of Grantfork United Church of Christ. She was also a member of Madison County Fair Board, Grantfork Fireman’s Auxiliary, Grantfork Historical Society and 4H Auction Committee.

Maggie was born in Highland and graduated Livingston High School in 1978. After graduating she worked at Forest Mutual in Edwardsville, then Madison Mutual. She stared work for the Bank of Edwardsville (now Busey Bank) and worked at several locations in the area in their Loan Department. Maggie enjoyed crafts, reading, watching racing and shopping with friends.

Survivors include:

Father – Dale Henderson, Livingston, IL

Mother – Oma Henderson, nee Simmons, Livingston, IL

Son – Kyle R. Bohnenstiehl (significant other Dr. Katherine Hanser), Alhambra, IL

Son – Dale E. Bohnenstiehl, New Douglas, IL

Sister – April (Dennis) Kusterman, Highland, IL

Sister – Carolyn (Ronnie) Wildhaber, Branson, MO

Sister – Dawn Johnson, Staunton, IL

She was preceded in death by:

Husband – Robert E. Bohnenstiehl – Died 09/06/2020

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private visitation will be held at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private funeral services will be at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev Tim Darmour-Paul, officiating.

Interment will be at Grantfork United Church of Christ Cemetery in Grantfork, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Family.