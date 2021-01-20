Mary C. Vohlken, age 85 of Carlyle, passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021, at the Carlyle Healthcare Center.

Mrs. Vohlken was born on July 28, 1935, a daughter of Charles and Dovie (nee Stone) Swofford. She married Clarence Vohlken on January 2, 1954, and he preceded her in death on June 30, 1984.

Mrs. Vohlken is survived by her children – Deb Harnetiaux and husband Melvin of Keyesport, David Vohlken and wife Susie of Ormond Beach, Florida, Mike Vohlken and wife Joellen of Greenville, and Ken Vohlken and wife Cheryl of Highland; 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; and 2 sisters – Eliza Winter and Aurealiea Robert.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents and her husband; a grandson – Shaun Harnetiaux; her siblings and their spouses – Loretta Brown and husband Wilford, Armealiea Potts and husband Melvin, Ethel Carson and husband Virgil, Gilbert Swofford and wife Ivy, and Verlan Swofford and wife Suzanne; and her in-laws – Earl Robert, Bill Winter, and Henry Vohlken.

A Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at McKendree Chapel Cemetery near Keyesport. Friends and family are asked to gather at the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy in her memory are suggested to the Carlyle Healthcare Center. Memorials and condolence cards will be accepted through Zieren Funeral Home, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.