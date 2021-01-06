Mary E. Schleper, age 72, of Breese, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at BarnesJewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Patrick Peter presiding.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family (checks can be made to Gervase Schleper) and will be received through Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230 who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.