Mary Marie Joiner, age 88, of Greenville, IL passed away Friday, January 1, 2021 at HSHS Holy Family Hospital. Graveside services will be conducted Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 2:30 PM at Sunnyside Cemetery, Sorento, IL. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, that a memorial donation be made to the Bond County Food Pantry or HSHS Holy Family Thrift Shop.

Mary Marie was born August 6, 1932 in Fisk, MO to Tom D. and Annie R. (Pope) Morgan. She married Winfred Abednego ‘Speck’ Joiner in Clay county, Arkansas; he died August 5, 1990. She is survived by her daughter: Diana (Don) Rine of Vandalia, IL; three sisters: Louise Joiner of Elgin, IL; Betty Farmer of Festus, MO; and Kathy Farmer of Wichita, KS; 14 grandchildren; and several great and greatgreat grandchildren.

She grew up in Fisk, Mo attending school until the 8th grade. Later she married ‘Speck’ and raised her children and family in East St. Louis area until moving to Sorento and opening the Joiner Refrigeration business. She worked in the business doing many jobs until Speck’s death, then she moved to Greenville. Bingo was a great enjoyment, as well as, music and dancing.

She was preceded in death by her parents and four sons: Thomas, Kenneth, Ronald, and Dave Joiner.

