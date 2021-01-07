Maureen Harms, 84, of Alhambra, IL, died Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Greenville Nursing and Rehab Center, Greenville, IL, with her family by her side.

She was born October 9, 1936 to Clarence and Bernice (Nee Plog) Knabel, at St. Joseph Hospital, Highland, IL. On May 26, 1956 she married Arhtur “Dean” Harms at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.

Maureen attended St. Michael Catholic Church, Staunton, IL. She was a good Christian woman, a great mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a fun person and enjoyed gardening and travelling to Highland. She treasured her time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Bernice Knabel; her husband, Dean Harms; sister, Maxine Jeanette Knabel, at birth.

Maureen is survived by her children, Perry Harms, Alhambra, IL, Mitzi (Bob) Plocher, Alhambra, IL, Laurie (Mark) Shimer, Alhambra, IL, David (Chris) Harms, Plymouth, WI; grandchildren, Kim (Zack) Lewis, Amy (Mike) Garrett, Abbey (Kevin) McGinley, Wendi (Tyson) Zobrist, Kara (Phillip) Gall, Colten (Brianna) Shimer, Kate Harms, Josh Harms; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Oliver, Stella, Lucy, Gavin, Madelyn, Charlotte, Anna Maureen, Adilyn, Ryder; sister, Janelle (Roger) Reilson, Alhambra, IL.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, St. Michael The Archangel Church or VITAS Hospice.

Visitation: Monday, January 11, 2021, from 9:00 to 11:00 am at St. Michael The Archangel Catholic Church, Staunton, IL.

Mass of Christian Burial: Monday, January 11, 2021, at 11:00 am, at St. Michael The Archangel Catholic Church, Staunton, IL.

Clergy: Fr. George Radosevich, Pastor

Interment: St. Gertrude Catholic Cemetery, Grantfork, IL

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.