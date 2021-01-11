Merle G. Kluthe, 88, of Greenville, Illinois, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Greenville Nursing & Rehab Center, Greenville, IL.

Per his wishes cremation rites were accorded. Services will be held at a later date. Memorials: Greenville Nursing & Rehab Center, Greenville, IL and/or VITAS Hospice Healthcare. Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL, is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net.

He was born February 8, 1932, in Bible Grove, IL, the son of Arthur Frederick & Flora (Anderson) Kluthe. Married Leona Mae Mundy on December 8, 1961, in Lewistown, IL. He was a Molder at Crane Packing, Vandalia, IL for 30 years; Farmer; State of Illinois Employee; US Army Veteran Korean Era; and Affiliated with the Lutheran Faith.

He is survived by: Wife – Leona Kluthe, Vandalia, IL; Daughters – Gloria Mundy, Springfield, IL, Linda Pugh & Mark, Mulberry Grove, IL, and JoAnne Dykeman, Peoria, IL; Grandchildren – Shawn and Brian Barton, Jessica Mitchell, Lynsey Smiley, Sarah Davison & Nick, Jody Porter, and Brandi Tillman & Donnie; Great Grandchildren – Jonathan Barton, Jovian Mitchell, Aden Sullivan, Jaboni and Jayla Smiley, Sean Porter, Dalton, Tucker and Harper Davison, and Tayen and Makaelyn Tillman.

Preceded in death by: His Parents; 2 Brothers – Joe and Carrol Kluthe.